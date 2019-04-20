Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lannin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lannin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Labone Inc900 Welch Rd Ste 401, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 322-5588
- 2 2120 Avy Ave Unit 7802, Menlo Park, CA 94026 Directions (650) 322-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lannin?
24 years ago tonight Doctors Lannin & Matteti performed an emergency high-risk delivery & saved my daughter's life. Thank you, always.
About Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508951583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lannin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lannin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lannin works at
Dr. Lannin has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lannin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lannin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lannin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lannin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lannin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.