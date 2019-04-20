See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Lannin works at Lannin & Matteri Mds in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Menlo Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Labone Inc
    900 Welch Rd Ste 401, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 322-5588
  2. 2
    2120 Avy Ave Unit 7802, Menlo Park, CA 94026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 322-5588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lannin?

Apr 20, 2019
24 years ago tonight Doctors Lannin & Matteti performed an emergency high-risk delivery & saved my daughter's life. Thank you, always.
— Apr 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lannin to family and friends

Dr. Lannin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lannin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD.

About Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508951583
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lannin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lannin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lannin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lannin has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lannin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lannin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lannin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lannin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lannin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kathryn Lannin, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.