Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lane works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Christie Clinic on University
    101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Shoal Creek
    8380 N Tullis Ave, Kansas City, MO 64158

Hospital Affiliations
  HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 28, 2021
    Yes absolutely very nice very caring and very good doctor
    John Bowland — Mar 28, 2021
    About Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    12 years of experience
    English
    1154639508
    Education & Certifications

    University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Dr. Kathryn Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lane has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more.

    Dr. Lane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

