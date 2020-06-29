Overview

Dr. Kathryn Kostic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.



Dr. Kostic works at Aurora Health Care in Mequon, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.