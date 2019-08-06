Overview

Dr. Kathryn Knodel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from University of South Alabama - Mobile AL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Knodel works at Augusta Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.