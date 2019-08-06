Dr. Kathryn Knodel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knodel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Knodel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Knodel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evans, GA. They graduated from University of South Alabama - Mobile AL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.

Locations
Augusta Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists425 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 524-9243Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Augusta OB/GYN Specialists2806 Hillcreek Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 441-9063Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered both of my babies and made me feel at home. 10/10 recommend this office!
About Dr. Kathryn Knodel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cabell Huntington Hospital - Huntington WV
- University of South Alabama - Mobile AL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knodel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knodel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knodel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knodel has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knodel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Knodel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knodel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knodel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knodel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.