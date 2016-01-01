Overview

Dr. Kathryn Kloss, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portage, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Kloss works at Bronson Family Medicine in Portage, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.