Dr. Kathryn Kloss, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Kloss, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portage, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Bronson Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists - Portage3300 W Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 327-2211
St Mary Mercy Physician Practice36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Kloss, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1922236652
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kloss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kloss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kloss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kloss has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kloss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloss.
