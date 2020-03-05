Dr. Kathryn Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kirk, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Kirk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Metropolitan Gastroenterology DC2021 K St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirk is very efficient, thorough and thoughtful. I have great confidence in her judgment and skill. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Kathryn Kirk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477655371
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's -Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Princeton University
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Nausea, Intestinal Obstruction and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirk speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.