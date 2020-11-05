Dr. Kathryn Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kent, MD
Dr. Kathryn Kent, MD is a Dermatologist in Healdsburg, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Redwood Empire Dermatology301 East St, Healdsburg, CA 95448 Directions (707) 385-1421
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Kent multiple times. She is friendly, warm and thorough. She makes suggestions but doesn’t push any services. Appreciate that very much in a Dermatologist. Oddly enough, with Dr. Kent being so personable, her front desk manager leaves you a bit cold. There are too many qualified, happy people that need a job. I’d make a change, pronto!
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811159387
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.