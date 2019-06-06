See All Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Kanner works at Arizona Psychiatric Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Psychiatric Health
    1430 E Missouri Ave Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 883-2318
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Kathryn Kanner is an exceptional psychiatrist. She is professional, intelligent, engaging, and above all, compassionate. She is also very accessible and responsive; she uses luminello which provides a portal for patients to schedule appointments and directly email her with questions. I cannot recommend her more enthusiastically for anyone looking for balanced medication management and psychotherapy treatment.
    About Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730319104
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Duke University
    • Psychiatry
