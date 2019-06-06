Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Arizona Psychiatric Health1430 E Missouri Ave Ste B100, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 883-2318Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kathryn Kanner is an exceptional psychiatrist. She is professional, intelligent, engaging, and above all, compassionate. She is also very accessible and responsive; she uses luminello which provides a portal for patients to schedule appointments and directly email her with questions. I cannot recommend her more enthusiastically for anyone looking for balanced medication management and psychotherapy treatment.
About Dr. Kathryn Kanner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Kanner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanner has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.