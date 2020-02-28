Dr. Kathryn Jerome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Jerome, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Jerome, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS.
Dr. Jerome works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Womens Health1020 River Oaks Dr Ste 310, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jerome?
I switched from Jackson healthcare for women when my obgyn told me 8 months into my pregnancy that he was retiring and not delivering my son. I was mad at the time but it couldn’t of been a bigger blessing. I switched to Lindsay Jerome and now I’m grateful that initial doctor retired on me. Lindsay Jerome is a very sharp OBGYN. She knew the answers from a mother’s stand point and was patient and understanding at every single appt. I could not have had a better delivery either. I was petrified delivering my first baby, and she made sure I had everything I needed. I didn’t have a single issue with my delivery at river oaks. Not one. She was amazing and the nurses there were also amazing!
About Dr. Kathryn Jerome, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235540691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerome works at
Dr. Jerome has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.