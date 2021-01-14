Overview

Dr. Kathryn Iwata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Iwata works at Steven L. Hartford, MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.