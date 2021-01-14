Dr. Kathryn Iwata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Iwata, MD
Dr. Kathryn Iwata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Steven Hartford MD Inc.1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 401, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-2944
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Dr. Iwata delivered both of my children. She's amazing!! She took great care of me. I travel 45 miles just to have her do my annual check ups.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235106196
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Iwata works at
