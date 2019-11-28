See All Ophthalmologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO

Ophthalmology
4.5 (252)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    11195 S Jog Rd Ste 1&2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-0075
    Brad E. Oren MD PA
    8198 S Jog Rd Ste 102, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 777-8946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Drusen
Stye
Dry Eyes
Drusen
Stye

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Angiography Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Intracorneal Ring (ICR) Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Pigmentation Removal Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Keratophakia Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Cryopexy Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Translocation Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radial Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Lid Retraction Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (27)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 28, 2019
    Dr. Ireland has been treating my dry eye condition for about the past year. She has been intensely caring in her treatment. Her knowledge and professionalism is greatly appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Ireland to anyone. She is highly regarded by her staff.
    Jim Jordan — Nov 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO
    About Dr. Kathryn Ireland, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346581634
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
