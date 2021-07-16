Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Holloway, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Ocala Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center P.A.3233 SW 33rd Rd Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-2322
Ocala Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center10915 SE 177TH PL, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 347-4500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Holloway and staff is great! One of my favorite offices in Ocala. They call when they say, send forms timely and are caring. I sent my Husband and they diagnosed a melanoma. Dr Steadmon was professional And caring , I knew my Husband was in good hands. I would highly recommend this office.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902809635
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holloway has seen patients for Intertrigo, Rosacea and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
