Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hollett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Hollett works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Gloucester in Gloucester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.