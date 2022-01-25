Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Hoch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They completed their residency with Med College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Hoch works at
Boulder Medical Center - Boulder - Foothills4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 440-3076Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Medical Center - Longmont1551 Professional Ln Unit 270, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-4710Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Dr. Hoch for the first time after my Gynecologist had retired. She made me feel at ease, and is really friendly, seems very knowledgeable, and her office staff was also very friendly. This was the first week in her new office, and they seemed to be on top of everything.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1639268642
- Med College Of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Hoch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoch has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.