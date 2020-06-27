Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Dr. Hester works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
P. Joseph Naus MD PA1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 601, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 542-0402
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hester?
Dr Hester is amazing! She is kind, compassionate and down to earth. I love how thorough she is and how she truly listens. Dr Hester genuinely wants to see her patients improve. The office staff are helpful and good natured.
About Dr. Kathryn Hester, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336350040
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hester works at
Dr. Hester has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Limb Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.