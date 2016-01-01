Dr. Kathryn Heal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Heal, DO
Dr. Kathryn Heal, DO is a Pulmonologist in Novi, MI. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Locations
Novi Sleep & Diagnostic Center39650 Orchard Hill Pl Ste 100, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 449-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1235391251
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Heal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heal has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heal.
