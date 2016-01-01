Dr. Kathryn Hauptmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauptmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hauptmann, MD
Dr. Kathryn Hauptmann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City.
Pediatric Care North Inc.8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 368-1555
About Dr. Kathryn Hauptmann, MD
- Washington U
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Dr. Hauptmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hauptmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauptmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauptmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauptmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauptmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauptmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.