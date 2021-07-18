See All Pediatricians in Attleboro, MA
Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hansen works at Sturdy Pediatric Associates in Attleboro, MA with other offices in North Attleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sturdy Pediatric Associates
    303 N Main St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 222-2096
  2. 2
    652 E Washington St Unit 2, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 576-5010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Our kids love going to see Dr. Hansen. She is always friendly and knows how to make them feel relaxed in the office. She takes the time to listen to our questions and we never feel rushed. Dr. Hansen has been there for our family from the beginning and we feel lucky to have her on our side.
    Douglas — Jul 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD
    About Dr. Kathryn Hansen, MD

    Pediatrics
    20 years of experience
    English, French
    1346260452
    Education & Certifications

    Rhode Island Hospital
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Pediatrics
