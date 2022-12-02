Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Hanna works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.