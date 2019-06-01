Overview

Dr. Kathryn Hanlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Hanlon works at Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.