Dr. Kathryn Hanlon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Hanlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Locations
Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8896
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have alot of respect for Dr Hanlon. She has helped my sister immensely. We will miss Dr Hanlon but we wish her well in the future. My sister's primary care Dr will give us a referral for another neurologist.
About Dr. Kathryn Hanlon, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033165428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanlon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanlon has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanlon.
