Dr. Kathryn Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Hall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Josephs Hospital - North.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4683Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
North Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
3
Wesley Chapel26853 Foggy Creek Rd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
USF Department of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Tampa General Cir Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-4683
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Josephs Hospital - North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Great visit. Very personable.
About Dr. Kathryn Hall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568567931
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology, Case Western Reserve University
- General Surgery, Case Western Reserve University
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Bell's Palsy and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.