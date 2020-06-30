Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from DR. VODDER SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Grace works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Foot & Ankle2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 234-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grace?
Dr. Grace performed surgery on my broken foot. What I liked most about her was her ability to clearly explain the procedure, her patience, her responsiveness to my concerns, the amount of time she took with me, and her overall confidence which made me very comfortable in choosing her as my surgeon.
About Dr. Kathryn Grace, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1033287024
Education & Certifications
- DR. VODDER SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace works at
Dr. Grace has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.