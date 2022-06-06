See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Stateline, NV
Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Stateline, NV. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gollotto works at Barton Sports & Physical Medicine in Stateline, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Barton Sports & Physical Medicine
    Barton Sports & Physical Medicine
155 Highway 50 # 203, Stateline, NV 89449
(775) 589-8915
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Barton Memorial Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 06, 2022
    So patient and answered every question I posed.
    Colleen Bye — Jun 06, 2022
    Sports Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1730302274
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Temple University Hospital
    Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Stockton College
    Sports Medicine
    Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gollotto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gollotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gollotto works at Barton Sports & Physical Medicine in Stateline, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gollotto’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollotto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

