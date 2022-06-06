Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Stateline, NV. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gollotto works at
Locations
Barton Sports & Physical Medicine155 Highway 50 # 203, Stateline, NV 89449 Directions (775) 589-8915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So patient and answered every question I posed.
About Dr. Kathryn Gollotto, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730302274
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University Hospital
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Stockton College
- Sports Medicine
