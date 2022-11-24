Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Glatter works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, friendly, intelligent, and compassionate.
About Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
- Female
- 1780665166
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University - Electrophysiology Fellowship|University of California at San Francisco - Electrophysiology Fellowship|University Of California San Francisco
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Internal Medicine|Internship and Residency - Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital - Harvard, Boston, MA
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glatter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glatter
Dr. Glatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glatter works at
Dr. Glatter has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glatter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glatter speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Glatter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glatter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.