Overview

Dr. Kathryn Glatter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Graduated Cum Laude and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Glatter works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

