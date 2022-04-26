Overview

Dr. Kathryn Glass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Glass works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Spring, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.