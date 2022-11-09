Dr. Kathryn Ghanayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ghanayem, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Ghanayem, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Dr. Ghanayem works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 646-6750
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghanayem?
She listens to me.we talked about what we need to do next. I have skin cancer. So I’m Very happy with her.
About Dr. Kathryn Ghanayem, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467942409
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanayem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghanayem using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghanayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanayem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanayem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.