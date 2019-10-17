Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital.
Dr. Garner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
2
Women's Health Advantage11141 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garner?
I have been a patient of Dr. Garner's for many years and have always appreciated her kindness, honesty, concern, and excellent care and treatment. I have complete confidence in her judgement and skills. I have recommended her to relatives and friends who are looking for the best in an OB-GYN doctor and practice!
About Dr. Kathryn Garner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1841280567
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Bellarmine University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.