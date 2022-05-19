Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Gard works at
Locations
First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology1921 Waldemere St Ste 802, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-7888
Smh Physician Services Inc5350 University Pkwy Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 917-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is soon to deliver my third baby and has deliver my other two. She is amazing, and had great bedside manner! Cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Kathryn Gard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487097606
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gard works at
Dr. Gard has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gard.
