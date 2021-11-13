Dr. Kathryn Gant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Gant, MD
Dr. Kathryn Gant, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
West Oak Dermatology258 Gibson Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 755-0077
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Gant is amazing MD. I have been to many Dermatologist she is the best. She takes time to talk and explain everything. Best staff ever. I feel lucky to have found such a great doctor. I would highly recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Gant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gant has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gant.
