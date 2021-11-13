Overview

Dr. Kathryn Gant, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Gant works at West Oak Dermatology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.