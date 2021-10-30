Overview

Dr. Kathryn Galie, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Oschner Clinic Foundation



Dr. Galie works at WEST COUNTY SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.