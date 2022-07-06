Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD
Dr. Kathryn Freidl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Southside Location11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 534, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 564-2020
Southpoint Surgery Center LLC7051 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 398-2720
North Florida Surgeons PA11945 San Jose Blvd Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 642-2222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Freidl explains everything thoroughly and listens to your concerns and issues Clean Office Easy scheduling and short wait time Staff Friendly and great Plenty of parking spaces
- Ophthalmology
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Freidl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freidl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidl has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.