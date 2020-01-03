See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO

Colorectal Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. 

Dr. Freeman works at Hamilton Surgical Associates in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hamilton Surgical Associates
    355 Westfield Rd Ste 120A, Noblesville, IN 46060

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 03, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1083060222
Hospital Affiliations

  • Riverview Health

Dr. Kathryn Freeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Freeman works at Hamilton Surgical Associates in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Freeman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

