Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Locations
Intermountain Eye Centers3090 E Gentry Way Ste 120, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 888-0005Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:15pm
Eagle, Saint Alphonsus Campus323 E Riverside Dr Ste 122, Eagle, ID 83616 Directions (208) 938-4749
Intermountain Eye Centers251 E Front St Ste 110, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 342-2706
Intermountain Eye Centers999 N Curtis Rd Ste 205, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 373-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Fethke for years now. Explains conditions fully. Had eyelid surgery and it went smoothly. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U of Pittsburgh Eye Ear Inst
- Tuscon Hosp Med Educ Pgm
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fethke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fethke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fethke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fethke has seen patients for Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fethke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fethke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fethke.
