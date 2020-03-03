Overview

Dr. Kathryn Fethke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.



Dr. Fethke works at Intermountain Eye Centers in Meridian, ID with other offices in Eagle, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.