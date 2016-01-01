Overview

Dr. Kathryn Elgin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Elgin works at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Perry Hall, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.