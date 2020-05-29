See All Pediatricians in South Miami, FL
Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Eisermann-Rogers works at Academic Allergy Asthma Center Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathryn Eisermann Rogers MD PA
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 318, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-1623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Food Allergy
Animal Allergies
Contact Dermatitis
Food Allergy
Animal Allergies
Contact Dermatitis

Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1306865472
    Education & Certifications

    • LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisermann-Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisermann-Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisermann-Rogers works at Academic Allergy Asthma Center Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eisermann-Rogers’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisermann-Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisermann-Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisermann-Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisermann-Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

