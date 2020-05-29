Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisermann-Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Eisermann-Rogers works at
Locations
Kathryn Eisermann Rogers MD PA6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 318, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about how great my visit was with Dr. Eisermann-Rogers! Not only is she extremely knowledgeable in her field, but she is very insightful, caring, and takes the time to explain everything in a way that helps you understand. I have been in the medical field for many years, and she is a breath of fresh air! There are very few doctors who will take the time she does to discuss all matters regarding allergic issues. If you need a great allergist with a fantastic personality...... I suggest you RUN to see her.
About Dr. Kathryn Eisermann-Rogers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1306865472
Education & Certifications
- LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS
- Pediatrics
