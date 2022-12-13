See All Dermatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (488)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School Houston.

Dr. Durham works at U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen
    2801 S Hulen St Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76109
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 488 ratings
    Patient Ratings (488)
    5 Star
    (397)
    4 Star
    (41)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (12)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 13, 2022
    ALWAYS LEAVE FEELING I HAD A COMPLETE AND GREAT EXAMINE
    EDWARD HAGAN — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700171196
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durham works at U.S. Dermatology Partners South Hulen in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Durham’s profile.

    Dr. Durham has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    488 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

