Dr. Kathryn Drinkard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drinkard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Drinkard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Drinkard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Drinkard works at
Selena Ellis M.d.3000 Colby St Ste 101, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-7977
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Stanford Health Care
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Drinkard has always been available during work hours. I have been impressed how complete an exam she performs. She answers all our questions and has a great bedside manor. I highly recommend her.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1487740437
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Drinkard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drinkard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drinkard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drinkard works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Drinkard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drinkard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drinkard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drinkard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.