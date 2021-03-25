Dr. Kathryn Diemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Diemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Diemer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Diemer works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 454-7775
- 2 4921 Parkview Pl Fl 5, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-7775
-
3
Center for Advanced Medicine South5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 454-7775
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diemer?
I've been seeing her for years. Had osteoporitis and been under treatment for decades with it just getting worse. Finally got in to see her, and the disease has stopped and even reversed slightly. She goes after it aggressively! I hope that I can continue seeing her for the rest of my life!
About Dr. Kathryn Diemer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891713590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diemer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.