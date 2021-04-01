Dr. Kathryn Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Dao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Dao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Dao works at
Arthritis Care and Research Center Llp9900 N Central Expy Ste 550, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-8000
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 692-3100
Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic At West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One the best Doctors I’ve ever had. She is deeply involved in “research into her Rhumatology” in addition to caring for her patients. She has a very good bed side manner. She has gone above and beyond in my care. When I first started going to her for my care I was in bad shape. Thanks to her extraordinary care I am now able to enjoy my retirement years in reasonably good health.
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1588631436
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.