Dr. Kathryn Dalton, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Dalton, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Cape Cod Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Downriver Surgical Associates2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 324-3330Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
CCHC General and Specialty Surgery105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Vascular Care Group - Hyannis100 Camp St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Dalton, DO
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Colby College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalton speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.