Dr. Kathryn Dalton, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Cape Cod Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Dalton works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.