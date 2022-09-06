Overview

Dr. Kathryn Crum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Crum works at Central Florida Bone & Joint Institute in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.