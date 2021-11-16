See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD

General Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Coan works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ileus
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Coan?

Nov 16, 2021
From the first visit with Dr. Coan until I was discharged from the hospital my experience with Dr. Coan, the anesthesiologist, the nurses and support staff was amazing! I couldn't have asked for a better experience. Dr. Coan's explanation of my upcoming thyroidectomy was thorough and was reassuring that she would take the utmost care to make sure everything went smoothly. I highly recommend her if you need this kind of surgery.
Rebecca Hauser — Nov 16, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coan to family and friends

Dr. Coan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Coan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD.

About Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1811121403
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mayo Clinic Arizona
Residency
Medical Education
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Coan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coan works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Coan’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.