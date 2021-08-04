Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Childs works at
Locations
Ophthalmology of Montclair, LLC33 N Fullerton Ave Ste 1, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-6039
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Childs for many, many years. She is an excellent doctor who truly cares about her patients and takes a lot of time to explain and diagnose any problems. I’ve had emergency visits and regular eye exams with Dr. Childs and she is a true professional with tremendous expertise and experience as an ophthalmologist. I highly recommend her so if you need an ophthalmologist do not hesitate and go to Dr. Childs.
About Dr. Kathryn Childs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023067741
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Medical Center
- State University Of New York Health Science At Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Childs speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.