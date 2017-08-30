Dr. Kathryn Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Chan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center490A W Zia Rd Ste 100, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr. Chan recently started treating my father for leukemia. While she is assertive& tenacious in tackling cancer , she is very respectful & kind in dealing with her patients & their loved ones.We so appreciate her determination to help our dad & give him the best treatment possible. She has been great with following up & checking on Dad's wellbeing. We are so impressed by Dr. Chan.
About Dr. Kathryn Chan, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1588698369
Education & Certifications
- University of Santo Tomas
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.