Overview

Dr. Kathryn Calhoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Calhoun works at Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.