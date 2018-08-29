See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kathryn Calhoun, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Calhoun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Calhoun works at Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanta Center for Reproductive Medicine
    5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 720, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Atlanta-Buckhead
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Marietta
    711 Canton Rd NE Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276
    Johns Creek
    6470 E Johns Xing Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 928-2276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2018
    To say our fertility journey was "emotional" is an understatement. Being in a position of defeat was a hard pill to swallow. Before we met Dr. Kathryn Calhoun we were struggling to find the perfect fit, the perfect doctor who understood how hard this was for us. Dr. Calhoun made us feel like family, she held our hand through each step, each procedure, each negative pregnancy test. She reached out personally when she knew we were feeling hopeless. She was the only shoulder I trusted to lean on, i
    J. Perdue in ACWORTH, GA — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. Kathryn Calhoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821153933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Calhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

