Overview

Dr. Kathryn Bradley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Bradley works at Center For Neurosciences in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.