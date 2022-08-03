Dr. Kathryn Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Bradley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Center for Neurosciences2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 795-7750
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
I've been seeing Dr. Bradley since moving to Tucson in 2020. Of the many neurologists I've seen due to several geographic moves, I would rate Dr. Bradley as the best for the following reasons: 1. Thorough - never rushed. Took time to fully understand my medical history. Consistently remembers & reviews any concerns brought up from previous consultations. 2. Respectful - Dr. Bradley seemed genuinely concerned even with what I thought might be viewed as minor health concerns. 3. Well informed - my impression is that Dr. Bradley keeps abreast of new developments (migraine treatments in my case) and made it easy to try newer alternative treatments. 4. Availability - Dr. Bradley responds promptly to questions posed in the patient portal. The Center for Neurosciences can be a bit of a madhouse at times, but that doesn't take away from my feeling that you get excellent care from Dr. Bradley.
- 8 years of experience
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.