Dr. Bosia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Bosia, DPM
Dr. Kathryn Bosia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I had an ingrown toenail on my left great toe she removed it and treated the underlying problem.
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1205242435
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Bosia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
