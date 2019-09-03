Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Baker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Baker, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
After having a horrible first visit with a different rheumatologist, I was a little hesitant to see another one, but a co-worker I trust who had a similar experience the first time recommended Dr. Baker to me, and I am SO glad she did! Hands-down, Dr. Baker is one of the best physicians I've seen. I really liked that she is a DO because I know they tend to have more of a holistic approach to treatment. I really felt like Dr. Baker knew what she was talking about, explained everything at a level someone without a medical degree could understand, truly listened to me and asked great follow up questions that not only showed she was listening, but brought to light symptoms I never would have thought to bring up otherwise. All in all, it was a fantastic experience and I'm looking forward to continuing to receive care from Dr. Baker and her staff!
About Dr. Kathryn Baker, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245327295
Education & Certifications
- U Of Az Hlth Sci
- Tuscon Hosp Med Educ Pgm
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.