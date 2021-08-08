Dr. Kathryn Arbabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Arbabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Arbabi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Arbabi works at
Locations
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-5874
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. arbabi is a great OB. She explains things clearly, she is understanding and willing to answer any questions you have. She will do a good job for you.
About Dr. Kathryn Arbabi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780682443
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbabi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbabi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbabi.
