Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD
Dr. Kathryn Amirikia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation1737 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 932-0315
Mercy Hospital of Folsom1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 932-0315
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Lumpectomy on June 29,2022. My surgery went well , Dr Amirikia was wonderful and she made me feel safe. All the cancer was removed, my breast looked same as my other breast. I see her on Jan 3d for 6 month follow up. I would recommend her to anyone.
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- North Oakland Med Centers/Detroit Med Center
- North Oakland Med Ctrs
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Amirikia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirikia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirikia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirikia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirikia.
